Just above the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency Cable Car's upper station, the Manoir Montmorency has an information counter, an interpretation center about the falls and Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, a shop and a terrace restaurant (open for lunch 11am to 3:30pm May to October and Sunday brunch year-round). The manor house is a faithful copy dating from 1994 of a summer home built in the late 18th century by Canada’s governor at the time, Sir Frederick Haldimand.