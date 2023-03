Between 1865 and 1872, the British built three forts on the south shore to protect Québec against an American invasion that never materialized. One, known as Fort No 1, has been restored and operates as a national historic site with guided tours four times a day (11 am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm). It's located amid suburban subdivisions, on the east side of Lévis, just off Rte 132 (Blvd Guillaume-Couture).