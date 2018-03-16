Seagrim Lakes Canoe Tour

The Trip Each day you can expect a delicious breakfast prepared by guide, followed by some time to relax and enjoy the views while drinking your morning coffee or tea. Once we pack up, we'll get on the water and paddle for about 1.5 hours before finding a spot for a lunch break, as well as swimming if anyone wants to cool off. After lunch we will continue paddling for another 2 to 3 hours and then settle down at our spot for the evening. We will have between 0 and 3 portages per day, (carrying gear by foot between lakes). The longest is 250 metres, but most are closer to 150. At our site, your guide will teach everyone about the basics of clean and responsible camping and help with site setup along every step of the way. You can choose any number of ways to enjoy your time at the site, including swimming, hiking, picking blueberries, or just chatting around the fire. Your guide will prepare a delicious camp dinner and you can enjoy time with new or old friends, sharing stories around the campfire!This trip is designed for beginners but you will be active throughout the day, We recommend booking only if you are comfortable with moderate physical activity. Important info 1. There is a waiver and a medical info form that will be sent to you upon booking, and need to be filled out and signed to go on the trip. 2. Our trips depart from the Winnipeg Canoe Kayak Centre at 80 Churchill Drive (just across from Churchill High School). There is street parking available in front of the centre. 3. We will meet at the centre at 7:30am Friday morning, aiming to leave at 8:00am. 4. We will return to Winnipeg mid-day on Sunday. Roughly between 1 and 3 5. You only need to bring what is mentioned on the packing list. Anything else is provided by us. We have boats, gear, food, tents, and a passenger van to transport you from Winnipeg to Nopiming Park 6. We are outdoors for our entire trip. We camp in tents and spend our days on the water and around the campsites. Be prepared for rain, sun, bugs, and hot and cold weather. Sunscreen, bug-spray, rain-jackets, and 1 or 2 warm sweaters are recommended depending on forecast. Check your packing list for details.