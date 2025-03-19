The magic of Winnipeg rests in its ability to act like a small town while showcasing the very best of what a big city can offer. In one neighborhood, you’ll see friends leaning over the railing of a restaurant patio to catch up, while in another, world-class attractions bring visitors from afar. It’s a city filled with live music, theater, sports and art of every kind, where an evening out starts with dinner at a cozy sushi place tucked into a historic building and ends with choice seats at the ballet.

Festivals gather energy in every season, from hot tracks at the Winnipeg International Jazz Festival to the coolest snow sculptures at February’s Festival du Voyageur. The city’s restaurants reflect a diversely delicious feast, including Indigenous, Vietnamese, Ethiopian, Greek, Indian, Ukrainian, Italian, Filipino, Thai and African tastes – and many more.

With a wide variety of activities to choose from, we’ve found the best things to do in Winnipeg for the perfect getaway.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and a Pride celebration in Winnipeg. Salvador Maniquiz/Shutterstock

1. Visit the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

In a building designed to resemble the folded wings of a dove, Canada’s newest national museum (opened in 2014) highlights the complex definitions of human rights. People tell the stories here, from history to present day and from all over the world, and that’s what makes this modern museum a must-visit.

Do a deep dive with a guided tour or explore the permanent galleries on your own. There are spaces dedicated to the Holocaust and to Canada’s own rocky road of human rights. The Indigenous Perspective gallery is arguably the most important space in the museum and tells the stories of First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples through the generations.

2. Hang out in the Exchange District

Winnipeg’s historic Exchange District was born in another era, but has a thoroughly modern vibe with galleries, restaurants, boutique shopping and funky festivals. With more than 150 original buildings constructed before 1920, it’s earned the nickname the “Chicago of the North.”

Today, this 20-square block neighborhood is home to innovative restaurants like the Merchant Kitchen, with its menu inspired by the street food of Latin America and Asia, and the always inventive Deer + Almond, where the local goldeye and whitefish caviar is a must.

There are also unparalleled entertainment venues, including the Centennial Concert Hall, home to Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Manitoba Opera and endless concerts and shows.

Planning tip: Join the Death & Debauchery Walking Tour to explore the dark secrets that made Winnipeg the Wickedest City in the Dominion, then grab a pint at one of 20 patios within a 10-minute walking radius.

3. Book a spa day at Thermëa by Nordik Spa

If you’re looking for rest and relaxation during your getaway to Winnipeg, treat yourself to the Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature. The thermal spa is about 9km (6 miles) south of downtown Winnipeg and features outdoor baths, saunas and an exfoliation room. You can book an intensive massage or a Himalayan salt stone treatment, and once you’re done, enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant that prioritizes local, fresh foods.

The Forks food hall. Salvador Maniquiz/Shutterstock

4. Have fun at The Forks

The Forks is a historical meeting place in downtown Winnipeg that continues to attract visitors with its mix of unique shops, mouthwatering restaurants and peaceful outdoor spaces. Spend some time outside exploring the Oodena Celebration Circle where sunrise ceremonies welcome the solstice and equinox, burn off some energy at the Parks Canada Playground and stroll the Riverwalk as it winds from under the Esplanade Riel to the Manitoba Legislature.

Inside, browse for something old at Johnston Terminal Antique Mall, then pick up something new at the signature shop of Manitobah Mukluks, where footwear choices are endless. For the best selection of Manitoba souvenirs, shop the Forks Trading Company for pottery, gourmet eats, luxury lotions and handcrafted jewelry. Then grab a seat at the Common, an open concept food hall featuring Manitoba brews, choice wines and great eats, including the barbacoa tacos at Habanero Sombrero and the Hot ‘n’ Honey pizza from Red Ember. Pick up the irresistible cinnamon buns from Tall Grass Prairie Bread Co and Deli for tomorrow’s breakfast.

Planning tip: Exploring on foot is the best way to get the vibe of neighborhoods like the Forks Market. To cover more ground, bicycle rentals are available at several hotels and shops in selected neighborhoods.

5. Bask in nature at Assiniboine Park Conservancy

Assiniboine Park Conservancy is home to the Assiniboine Park Zoo, where Aunt Sally’s Farm, Toucan Ridge, Animals of Asia and the Open Range have been delighting visitors for decades. The crown jewel of Assiniboine Park may just be the English Garden, with its winding paths and freeform flower beds overflowing with sensory gifts. It’s the perfect prelude to the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, which abuts the Assiniboine River.

The Leaf is the newest addition to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. The botanical garden houses four distinct biomes that highlight the color, texture, sound and fragrance of living things. It’s home to Canada’s largest indoor waterfall, a butterfly garden and exotic plants found in South Africa, Australia and central Chile. Surrounding the structure is a collection of outdoor spaces, including the Indigenous Peoples Garden, the Kitchen Garden and the Sensory Garden, the latter dedicated to colorful, aromatic and tactile plant species.

Detour: Ingredients are pickled, fermented, preserved or straight from the garden at Gather Craft Kitchen & Bar at the Leaf. Billed as globally inspired modern prairie cuisine, the menu includes caraway seed smoked Arctic char, salt-roasted beets, cauliflower fritters and pannacotta with a pineapple sorbet for dessert.

An exhibition at Winnipeg Art Gallery – Qaumajuq. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

6. Admire art at the Winnipeg Art Gallery – Qaumajuq

The Winnipeg Art Gallery simply can’t go unnoticed on the Winnipeg landscape. That’s thanks to Gustavo da Roza’s sharp-angled modernist design, which feels as up-to-the-moment as it did half a century ago. And right beside it is the equally impressive Qaumajuq (pronounced KOW-ma-yourk), the space dedicated to housing a celebrated collection of contemporary Inuit art. Together, they welcome visitors to open their senses to art of every kind.

There are permanent collections with works dating back to 1500, decorative arts in glass and textiles, and contemporary installations that spark discussion. But perhaps the most striking is the Visible Vault, a three-story glass structure filled with Inuit art. In the center is a conservation studio, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the museum’s efforts. It rests on the 1st floor, which is always free to visitors, along with the works in Eckhardt Hall, Katita Café and the well-stocked ShopWAG.

A classic wooden building in FortWhyte Alive. Aewphoto/Shutterstock

7. Discover urban wilderness in FortWhyte Alive

What once was a clay mine and cement factory is now an urban oasis. FortWhyte Alive is 660 acres of green space where visitors can hike, cycle, bike, paddle, fish, ski and skate through the reclaimed landscapes. Boardwalk trails invite birders to check a few species off their life lists. The walking trails wind through prairie, marsh and aspen forests and circle around the lakes, where glimpses of white-tailed deer are common. Most of the trails are packed – therefore making them highly accessible.

FortWhyte Alive is home to a bison herd and A Prairie Legacy: the Bison and Its People, a three-hour living-history tour. You’ll get up close to the resident herd of 30 grunting giants. Tuck inside an authentic teepee, roast bannock over an open fire and paddle an authentic voyageur canoe.

Detour: Take a break and have lunch at the Buffalo Stone Café, where the summer beet salad is the perfect side dish to the bison burger topped with housemade pickles and barbecue sauce.

8. Geek out at the Royal Canadian Mint

While on the other side of the Red River from downtown Winnipeg, head southeast of the city to the Royal Canadian Mint for a 45-minute tour. The exterior of the mint is striking, thanks to its striking futuristic design featuring a pyramid-shaped glass facade.

What may surprise you is as well as producing Canadian coins, this high-volume high-tech facility also produces circulation coins for other countries as far-flung as Peru or Papua New Guinea. In an era where more transactions are happening digitally, kids (and inner geeks) will be reminded of the beauty of coins and coin collecting, with a visit to the mint.

St Boniface Cathedral. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

9. Experience Francophone culture in St Boniface

In the elm-clad streets of the St Boniface neighborhood, dive into local, Métis and Francophone history with a visit to the St-Boniface Museum. It’s housed in “la petite maison blanche” (the little white house), originally a convent for the Grey Nuns, now the city of Winnipeg’s oldest structure. Then marvel at the St Boniface Cathedral, with its circular facade that once held stunning stained glass, combined with a new structure built after a devastating fire.

In the adjoining cemetery is the tombstone of Louis Riel. A controversial figure known as leader of the Métis Nation and the father of Manitoba, Riel was convicted of treason and hanged. Detour: For those interested in delving deeper into Riel’s story, the Riel House National Historic Site is a 15-minute drive away in Winnipeg’s St Vital neighborhood. Stroll Provencher Blvd for retail gems like the Wayne Arthur Gallery, which showcases local artists; and Fromagerie Bothwell, a cheese shop stocked with local products.

The Manitoba Museum. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

10. Learn the history of the province at Manitoba Museum

Just a five-minute drive from the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Manitoba Museum (previously the Manitoba Museum of Man and Nature) showcases 12,000 years of history in the Canadian province.

If you’re into science and nature this not-for-profit-run museum is a worthwhile visit, especially for families (did we mention dinosaurs?). As well as an outstanding Planetarium, there are engaging exhibits on Indigenous cultures and the fur trade here. In the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) Museum Collection gallery, you’ll see re-creations of a trading post, a trapline camp and the boardroom from HBC’s head office in London. There are also interactive displays on science and natural history, plus a full-size 17th-century sailing ship replica.

Planning tip: Free admission is offered the first Friday of every month from 4pm to 9pm.

11. Fly high at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada tells the stories of high flyers in Canadian history, including the contributions of women and Indigenous peoples. The museum opened in a brand new facility in 2022 with 22 aircraft and 14 galleries featuring hands-on exhibits.

It has added three new aircraft already and continues to delight aviation buffs and non-buffs alike. You’ll learn about the Ghost of Charron Lake and how the location of a certain aircraft remained a mystery for seven decades.

Planning tip: Located adjacent to Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, it’s a convenient stop when you first land in the city.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Canada guidebook, published in June 2024.