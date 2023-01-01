White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in species indigenous to harsher climates. The International Polar Bear Conservation Centre has exhibits on its namesake critters and often cares for orphaned cubs. It's part of the zoo's huge, excellent Journey to Churchill, which combines exhibits and live animals, such as muskox and wolves. From bogs to Arctic beaches, the province's ecology is covered.