Winnipeg Art Gallery

This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of research there were plans to house these in a custom-built Inuit Art Centre, scheduled to open in 2020), alongside a permanent collection of European Renaissance art. Temporary exhibits have included artworks by Eugène Boudin, Canadian artist and potter Robert W Archambeau, and printmaker and painter David Blackwood. There's also a rooftop sculpture garden and a terrific gift shop.