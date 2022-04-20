Overview

Winnipeg surprises. Rising above the prairie, it's a metropolis where you least expect it. Cultured, confident and captivating, it's more than just a pit stop on the Trans-Canada haul, but a destination in its own right, with a couple of world-class museums and a wonderfully diverse dining scene. Explore its boom of craft beer breweries and specialty coffee shops, wander its historic neighborhoods and lap up a vibe that both enjoys being the butt of a Simpsons joke ('That's it! Back to Winnipeg!') and revels in one of the world's best fringe theater festivals.