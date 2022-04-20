Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Winnipeg surprises. Rising above the prairie, it's a metropolis where you least expect it. Cultured, confident and captivating, it's more than just a pit stop on the Trans-Canada haul, but a destination in its own right, with a couple of world-class museums and a wonderfully diverse dining scene. Explore its boom of craft beer breweries and specialty coffee shops, wander its historic neighborhoods and lap up a vibe that both enjoys being the butt of a Simpsons joke ('That's it! Back to Winnipeg!') and revels in one of the world's best fringe theater festivals.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Winnipeg
Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they…
Winnipeg
Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…
Winnipeg
White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in…
Winnipeg
A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the…
Winnipeg
Smack in the middle of southern Manitoba's wetlands, this watery home and migratory stopping point for hundreds of thousands of birds is one of the best…
Winnipeg
This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of…
Winnipeg
Winnipeg's emerald jewel, this 4.5-sq-km urban park is easily worth at least a half-day's frolic. Besides the top-notch zoo, there are playgrounds,…
Winnipeg
In a beautiful riverside setting, modern amenities for performances and interpretive exhibits in this park outline the area's history as the meeting place…
