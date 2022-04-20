Winnipeg

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Winnipeg Skyline

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Winnipeg surprises. Rising above the prairie, it's a metropolis where you least expect it. Cultured, confident and captivating, it's more than just a pit stop on the Trans-Canada haul, but a destination in its own right, with a couple of world-class museums and a wonderfully diverse dining scene. Explore its boom of craft beer breweries and specialty coffee shops, wander its historic neighborhoods and lap up a vibe that both enjoys being the butt of a Simpsons joke ('That's it! Back to Winnipeg!') and revels in one of the world's best fringe theater festivals.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • This is an image of The Canadian Museum For Human Rights. The Museum is located at The Forks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is now open to the public.

    Canadian Museum for Human Rights

    Winnipeg

    Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they…

  • Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) was a huge dinosaur (up to 40 feet or 12 metres long, 12 feet or four metres tall) that lived throughout what is now western North America approximately 65 million years ago. This animated display at the Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg, Canada, features replicas that move and appear to breathe. The head is slightly blurred because of its movement.

    Manitoba Museum

    Winnipeg

    Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…

  • My mom and I had a great time watching the 7 polar bears at our new "Journey to Churchill" area at the Assiniboine Zoo. This was taken in one of the underwater tunnels. Kaska, the polar bear, is happily swimming around showing off her acrobatic moves and catching fish.

    Assiniboine Park Zoo

    Winnipeg

    White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in…

  • Saint Boniface Museum, the former Grey Nuns Convent, St. Boniface, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

    St-Boniface Museum

    Winnipeg

    A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the…

  • Wildlife viewing blind, Oak Hammock Marsh, Manitoba, Canada

    Oak Hammock Marsh

    Winnipeg

    Smack in the middle of southern Manitoba's wetlands, this watery home and migratory stopping point for hundreds of thousands of birds is one of the best…

  • Winnipeg Art Gallery

    Winnipeg Art Gallery

    Winnipeg

    This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of…

  • Assiniboine Park

    Assiniboine Park

    Winnipeg

    Winnipeg's emerald jewel, this 4.5-sq-km urban park is easily worth at least a half-day's frolic. Besides the top-notch zoo, there are playgrounds,…

  • The Forks National Historic Site and the red river, winnipeg, manitoba, Canada.

    Forks National Historic Site

    Winnipeg

    In a beautiful riverside setting, modern amenities for performances and interpretive exhibits in this park outline the area's history as the meeting place…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Discover the 11 best things to do in Winnipeg, from exploring the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada to shopping at The Forks.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba/Canada - August 2019: People lined up for the Crêperie Ker Breizh, which sells crêpes, located at the end of the Esplanade Riel pedestrian bridge. Shot on a summer afternoon., License Type: media, Download Time: 2025-03-06T12:32:10.000Z, User: tasminwaby56, Editorial: true, purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles, job: Online Editorial, client: Winnipeg Top Things to Do, other: Tasmin Waby

Activities

The 11 best things to do in Winnipeg

Mar 19, 2025 • 9 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Winnipeg with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Winnipeg