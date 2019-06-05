Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they relate to Canada, its culture and the rest of the world through striking interactive displays, videos, art and more. Exhibits don't shy away from sensitive subjects, such as the internment of Canadian-Japanese people during WWII and Indigenous children forced into residential schools as recently as the 1990s, and the Holocaust and Holodomor (Ukrainian famine of 1932–33) are treated sensitively.

On a high-profile site near Provencher Bridge, this is the first national museum outside of Ottawa. Symbolism abounds, with an enormous glass cloud wrapping around the northern facade, modeled in the image of five dove wings wrapping one over the other. Head up the Israel Asper Tower of Hope in the elevator for an excellent view of Winnipeg. New exhibits cover the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar and the disproportionate mortality by homicide of First Nations and Inuit women.