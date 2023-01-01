Manitoba Museum

Top choice in Winnipeg

Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) was a huge dinosaur (up to 40 feet or 12 metres long, 12 feet or four metres tall) that lived throughout what is now western North America approximately 65 million years ago. This animated display at the Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg, Canada, features replicas that move and appear to breathe. The head is slightly blurred because of its movement.

Getty Images

Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's here. Amid the superb displays are a planetarium and an engaging science gallery. One exhibit shows what Churchill was like as a tropical jungle, a mere 450 million years ago, while a replica of the Nonsuch, the 17th-century ship that opened up the Canadian west to trade, is another highlight.

Excellent temporary exhibitions have included The Franklin Exploration and 1919 Strike: A Divided City.

Suggest an Edit