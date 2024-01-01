Ross House Museum

Winnipeg

The small log cabin where William Ross ran the west's first post office is in a pretty setting and documents pioneer life in the 1850s.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • This is an image of The Canadian Museum For Human Rights. The Museum is located at The Forks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is now open to the public.

    Canadian Museum for Human Rights

    1.09 MILES

    Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they…

  • Winnipeg Art Gallery

    Winnipeg Art Gallery

    1.55 MILES

    This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of…

  • Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) was a huge dinosaur (up to 40 feet or 12 metres long, 12 feet or four metres tall) that lived throughout what is now western North America approximately 65 million years ago. This animated display at the Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg, Canada, features replicas that move and appear to breathe. The head is slightly blurred because of its movement.

    Manitoba Museum

    0.57 MILES

    Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…

  • My mom and I had a great time watching the 7 polar bears at our new "Journey to Churchill" area at the Assiniboine Zoo. This was taken in one of the underwater tunnels. Kaska, the polar bear, is happily swimming around showing off her acrobatic moves and catching fish.

    Assiniboine Park Zoo

    5.4 MILES

    White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in…

  • Saint Boniface Museum, the former Grey Nuns Convent, St. Boniface, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

    St-Boniface Museum

    1.37 MILES

    A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the…

  • Wildlife viewing blind, Oak Hammock Marsh, Manitoba, Canada

    Oak Hammock Marsh

    18.43 MILES

    Smack in the middle of southern Manitoba's wetlands, this watery home and migratory stopping point for hundreds of thousands of birds is one of the best…

  • Assiniboine Park

    Assiniboine Park

    5.36 MILES

    Winnipeg's emerald jewel, this 4.5-sq-km urban park is easily worth at least a half-day's frolic. Besides the top-notch zoo, there are playgrounds,…

  • The Forks National Historic Site and the red river, winnipeg, manitoba, Canada.

    Forks National Historic Site

    1.22 MILES

    In a beautiful riverside setting, modern amenities for performances and interpretive exhibits in this park outline the area's history as the meeting place…

Nearby Winnipeg attractions

1. Graffiti Gallery

0.28 MILES

Aims to redirect young artists away from vandalism toward the creation of sanctioned public art, and stages exhibitions ranging from sculpture and…

3. Fort Gibraltar

0.6 MILES

Behind wooden walls sits this recreated fur-trade fort. Along with inspired interpreters, the genuine clothes, tools, furs, bunks, and bannock and…

4. Cube

0.76 MILES

Hypermodernist stage for live performances that looks remarkably like a Borg cube from Star Trek.

6. Aceartinc

0.87 MILES

This gallery stages changing exhibitions of contemporary art by local artists.

