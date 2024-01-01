Ross House Museum

The small log cabin where William Ross ran the west's first post office is in a pretty setting and documents pioneer life in the 1850s.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
1.09 MILES
Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they…
1.55 MILES
This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of…
0.57 MILES
Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…
5.4 MILES
White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in…
1.37 MILES
A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the…
18.43 MILES
Smack in the middle of southern Manitoba's wetlands, this watery home and migratory stopping point for hundreds of thousands of birds is one of the best…
5.36 MILES
Winnipeg's emerald jewel, this 4.5-sq-km urban park is easily worth at least a half-day's frolic. Besides the top-notch zoo, there are playgrounds,…
1.22 MILES
In a beautiful riverside setting, modern amenities for performances and interpretive exhibits in this park outline the area's history as the meeting place…
Nearby Winnipeg attractions
0.28 MILES
Aims to redirect young artists away from vandalism toward the creation of sanctioned public art, and stages exhibitions ranging from sculpture and…
0.57 MILES
Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…
0.6 MILES
Behind wooden walls sits this recreated fur-trade fort. Along with inspired interpreters, the genuine clothes, tools, furs, bunks, and bannock and…
0.76 MILES
Hypermodernist stage for live performances that looks remarkably like a Borg cube from Star Trek.
5. Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art
0.87 MILES
Artist-run gallery displaying contemporary Canadian First Nations art, from Cree and Ojibway paintings to installations.
0.87 MILES
This gallery stages changing exhibitions of contemporary art by local artists.
