Manitoba Legislative Building

Designed during Winnipeg's optimistic boom of the early 20th century, this 1920 building flaunts neoclassical beaux-arts design, limestone construction and governmental importance above the Red River. Surrounded by impeccable lawns and gardens, ancient gods and contemporary heroes are immortalized, including the Louis Riel monument facing St-Boniface. Eternal Youth and the Spirit of Enterprise – aka Golden Boy – shines his 23½-carat-gold-covered splendor atop the oxidized copper dome.