A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the establishment of St Boniface, the birth of the Métis nation, and the 3000km journey of the first Grey Nuns, who arrived here by canoe from Montréal. Artifacts include pioneer furniture and tools, First Nations beadwork and weaponry, Louis Riel's execution hood and the coffin used to transport his body afterward.