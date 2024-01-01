Though the basilica was mostly destroyed by fire in 1968, the original white-stone facade still stands as a 100-year, imposing reminder of the building that once stood here. A new structure was rebuilt on the ruins and Manitoba founder Louis Riel rests in a modest grave in the cemetery.
St-Boniface Basilica
Winnipeg
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
0.41 MILES
Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they…
1.21 MILES
This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of…
0.98 MILES
Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…
5.25 MILES
White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in…
0.13 MILES
A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the…
19.66 MILES
Smack in the middle of southern Manitoba's wetlands, this watery home and migratory stopping point for hundreds of thousands of birds is one of the best…
5.17 MILES
Winnipeg's emerald jewel, this 4.5-sq-km urban park is easily worth at least a half-day's frolic. Besides the top-notch zoo, there are playgrounds,…
0.27 MILES
In a beautiful riverside setting, modern amenities for performances and interpretive exhibits in this park outline the area's history as the meeting place…
0.46 MILES
Winnipeg's imposing and underused Union Station (opened in 1911 and designed by the same firm that did New York's Grand Central Terminal) houses a…
6. Upper Fort Garry Heritage Provincial Park
0.55 MILES
Original 1830s oak, stone and mortar walls stand where four different forts have stood since 1738. The entire site – known as Winnipeg's birthplace and…
0.66 MILES
Behind wooden walls sits this recreated fur-trade fort. Along with inspired interpreters, the genuine clothes, tools, furs, bunks, and bannock and…
