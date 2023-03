Original 1830s oak, stone and mortar walls stand where four different forts have stood since 1738. The entire site – known as Winnipeg's birthplace and formerly a trading center for a chunk of Canada larger than Eastern Europe – has had a drastic revamp and reopened in 2015 as a rather lavish urban park, complete with trellises showing the course of some of the old walls and a sound-and-light show (every 10 minutes from 8am to 10pm).