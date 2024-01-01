This park protects 12 hectares of original, unplowed and now-scarce, tall prairie grass. A self-guided walk from the nature center showcases the prairie wildflowers in late spring. This ocean of color across the prairie provinces once supported millions of bison. Hands-on exhibits for kids include animal pelts; Thursday is family activity day.
Living Prairie Museum
Winnipeg
Contact
Address
