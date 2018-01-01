Welcome to Kingston
Often called the 'Limestone City,' Kingston is stocked with clunky halls of hand-cut stone and prim Victorian mansions. A noticeable lack of modern architecture helps to maintain the historical charm. Added to the slew of interesting museums and historical sites are the pretty waterfront location and vibrant, colorful gardens.
Founded in 1841, the same year as Kingston was proclaimed capital, Queen's University adds a dash of hot-blooded youthfulness to the mix. An assortment of great dining options, some with student-friendly prices, and a crankin' nightlife round out the package.
For a different view of the Thousand Islands and Bold Castle, embark on a helicopter tours that offers the most spectacular views. Your incredible journey begins as you lift off you will be see the unspoiled beauty of the St. Lawrence River, Ivy Lea Bridge and the richness of the Thousand Islands. Then you will proceed to the US side (passports not required) to view the famous, beautiful and iconic Boldt Castle. This tour is approximately 20 minutes in duration. Upon your return, you have the option of taking home the memories by purchasing your personalized high-definition videos of your tour.
Follow your cloaked and lantern-carrying tour guide on a 90-minute storytelling adventure that will surprise amaze and delight even the most skeptical in the group. Along the way, you will hear a number of stories, including: The tragedy at the Prince George Hostel How graverobbings used to be quite common in Kingston The location of several burial grounds hidden in plain sight How the guests of a local B&B continue to have unexplainable experiences A restless spirit who turned to a photographer for help The tour will end back at your local operator's ticket office where souvenirs will be available for purchase. A pub is conveniently located next door for refreshments before or after your tour.
Choose from one of many daily departure times between 10am and 5pm, then head to the Thousand Islands Heliport (in Thousand Islands, Ontario) to meet the pilot guide and get a rundown and safety briefing of the upcoming adventure. Upon liftoff, see the unspoiled beauty of the St. Lawrence River and the Thousand Islands (Ivy Lea) Bridge. Proceed to the US side (passports not required) to view the famous, beautiful, and iconic landmarks in the Islands — namely the Boldt and Singer Castles. Also on this tour, see the Manhattan group of islands, Sunken Treasures (the Thousand Islands ship wrecks), and the Sisters Island Lighthouse.This tour is approximately 30 minutes in duration. Upon return, take home the memories by purchasing personalized, high-definition videos of the tour, if desired.
This Thousand Islands helicopter tour offers the most spectacular views with four unique tours operating year around. Become mesmerized by the richness and beauty of the Thousand Islands only seen from the air. The new state of the art Heli Port facility offers a welcome lounge, outdoor viewing area, plenty of parking for RVs and tour buses. After arriving at our Visitors Center, you'll go over your tour route and be provided a safety briefing. Then you'll proceed to the helipad where you will be loaded into a 3-passenger Robinson R44 Helicopter. As you lift off you will be see the unspoiled beauty of the St. Lawrence River and the richness of the Thousand Islands. On this tour you will see the Town of Gananoque, Admiralty Group of Islands, Howe Island and the Ferry, Wolf Islands and the Wind Turbines. This tour is approximately 10 minutes in duration. Upon your return, you have the option of taking home the memories by purchasing your personalized high-definition videos of your tour.
Once you arrive at the Visitors Center, you will be greeted, checked-in and provided a safety briefing. Then you will proceed to our helipad where you will be loaded into a 3-passenger Robinson R44 Helicopter.This ultimate tour allows you to experience the most of the 1864 splendid Islands. After minutes of taking off you will find yourself flying over the marvelous and historic Kingston, Ontario. The views of the charming downtown Kingston, the notable Fort Henry, Queens University and the famous Kingston Penitentiary will leave you speechless. After leaving Kingston, the forgotten parts of the Thousand islands will be uncovered. You will explore the history of the sunken ships of the St. Lawrence and the disintegrating Wyckoff Villa only seen from the air. After exploring the forgotten parts, you will be taken to the iconic Boldt Castle and Singer Castle. Included in this tour is your personalized video and t-shirt.