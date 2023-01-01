Fort Henry National Historic Site

This restored British fortification, dating from 1832, overlooks Kingston from its hilltop perch. The postcard-perfect structure is brought to life by colorfully uniformed guards trained in military drills, artillery exercises and the fife-and-drum music of the 1860s. The soldiers put on displays throughout the day; don't miss the Garrison Parade (2:30pm late May to early September). Admission includes an optional guided tour of the fort's campus.

Check the website for details of the many special events throughout the year, including the ghostly Fort Fright in fall and Fort Frost in winter.