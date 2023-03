The ‘correctional service’ is what Canadian bureaucrats call the nation’s jail system, and this museum is a good way to enter that system without stealing a car. The museum, housed in the former warden's residence opposite the actual penitentiary, has a fascinating collection of weapons and tools confiscated from inmates during attempted escapes.

Visit www.kingstonpentour.com to organize a guided tour (adult/child $35/25) of the penitentiary itself, which closed in 2013.