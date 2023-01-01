Frontenac Provincial Park

Frontenac's 5355 hectares straddle the lowlands of southern Ontario and the rugged Canadian Shield, giving the region a unique menagerie of wild plants and animals. Hikers and canoeists can venture deep into the park, spotting copious beaver, black bear, coyote and osprey on over 100km of hiking trails and 22 lakes and portages.

The entrance and the information center are at Otter Lake, off Rte 19 north of Sydenham. The Friends of Frontenac Park website (www.frontenacpark.ca) is particularly handy.