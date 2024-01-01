Marine Museum of the Great Lakes

Kingston

LoginSave

Despite its smaller space since moving from the dry dock to the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, this museum still offers a detailed account of Kingston's history as an important shipbuilding center from 1910 to 1960. There are plans to move to a larger, permanent venue but until then admission is free and well worth a walk around.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 1000 Islands Tower

    1000 Islands Tower

    28.32 MILES

    Just east of Ivy Lea, some 20km from Gananoque, a series of soaring bridges links Ontario to New York State, USA, over several islands. Halfway across,…

  • Antique Boat Museum

    Antique Boat Museum

    21.38 MILES

    There are some gorgeous examples of boat-making craft on display at this waterside museum, where you can view the still-working antique boats and try your…

  • Fort Henry National Historic Site

    Fort Henry National Historic Site

    3.02 MILES

    This restored British fortification, dating from 1832, overlooks Kingston from its hilltop perch. The postcard-perfect structure is brought to life by…

  • Kingston Public Market

    Kingston Public Market

    2.01 MILES

    Canada's oldest continuous market takes place in the square behind City Hall. Stalls sell food, fresh produce, handicrafts, art and, on Sundays between…

  • Frontenac Arch Biosphere

    Frontenac Arch Biosphere

    28.43 MILES

    One of 18 Unesco-designated biosphere reserves in Canada, Frontenac Arch encompasses an ancient granite land bridge from the Canadian Shield to Upstate…

  • Bellevue House

    Bellevue House

    0.76 MILES

    In the mid-19th century, this National Historic Site was briefly home to Sir John A Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister and a notorious alcoholic…

  • Wellesley Island State Park

    Wellesley Island State Park

    24.99 MILES

    This 2363-acre park, at the southern tip of the eponymous island, is full of wildlife and has a nature center and a beautiful swimming beach. To reach it…

  • Sackets Harbor Battlefield

    Sackets Harbor Battlefield

    26.98 MILES

    Check the website for a full list of events that happen throughout the season at this historic battleground, including the War of 1812 Living History…

View more attractions

Nearby Kingston attractions

1. Penitentiary Museum

0.29 MILES

The ‘correctional service’ is what Canadian bureaucrats call the nation’s jail system, and this museum is a good way to enter that system without stealing…

2. Bellevue House

0.76 MILES

In the mid-19th century, this National Historic Site was briefly home to Sir John A Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister and a notorious alcoholic…

3. Pump House Steam Museum

1.68 MILES

The one-of-a-kind, completely restored, steam-run pump house was used from 1849 to 1952. Today the warehouse features all things steam-related, including…

4. Kingston Public Market

2.01 MILES

Canada's oldest continuous market takes place in the square behind City Hall. Stalls sell food, fresh produce, handicrafts, art and, on Sundays between…

5. City Hall

2.04 MILES

The grandiose City Hall is one of the country's finest classical buildings and a relic from the time when Kingston was capital. Friendly volunteers…

6. Fort Henry National Historic Site

3.02 MILES

This restored British fortification, dating from 1832, overlooks Kingston from its hilltop perch. The postcard-perfect structure is brought to life by…

8. Frontenac Provincial Park

19.83 MILES

Frontenac's 5355 hectares straddle the lowlands of southern Ontario and the rugged Canadian Shield, giving the region a unique menagerie of wild plants…