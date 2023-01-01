In the mid-19th century, this National Historic Site was briefly home to Sir John A Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister and a notorious alcoholic. Perhaps the architect also enjoyed a drop, as the Italianate mansion is wholly asymmetrical, a pompous use of bright color abounds and balconies twist off in various directions. There are also plenty of antiques and a sun-drenched garden, with staff in period costumes adding further kooky charm and intrigue.

At the time of writing, Bellevue House was undergoing renovations but the gardens and visitor center were still open.