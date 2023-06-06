Shop
Modern-day Canada's first capital, albeit only for three years, Kingston was stripped of the title when Queen Victoria worried that it was too close to the American border and could not be properly defended. Today, the pretty city finds itself strategically placed as the perfect pit stop between Montréal or Ottawa and Toronto.
Fort Henry National Historic Site
Kingston
This restored British fortification, dating from 1832, overlooks Kingston from its hilltop perch. The postcard-perfect structure is brought to life by…
Kingston
In the mid-19th century, this National Historic Site was briefly home to Sir John A Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister and a notorious alcoholic…
Kingston
The ‘correctional service’ is what Canadian bureaucrats call the nation’s jail system, and this museum is a good way to enter that system without stealing…
Kingston
The grandiose City Hall is one of the country's finest classical buildings and a relic from the time when Kingston was capital. Friendly volunteers…
Kingston
The one-of-a-kind, completely restored, steam-run pump house was used from 1849 to 1952. Today the warehouse features all things steam-related, including…
Marine Museum of the Great Lakes
Kingston
Despite its smaller space since moving from the dry dock to the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, this museum still offers a detailed account of Kingston's…
Military Communications & Electronics Museum
Kingston
Despite its dry name, this is a comprehensive and well-designed museum on Kingston's military base, offering chronological displays on communications…
Kingston
Canada's oldest continuous market takes place in the square behind City Hall. Stalls sell food, fresh produce, handicrafts, art and, on Sundays between…
