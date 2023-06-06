Kingston

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Downtown Kingston City Hall, National Historic Site, circa 1842, Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Overview

Modern-day Canada's first capital, albeit only for three years, Kingston was stripped of the title when Queen Victoria worried that it was too close to the American border and could not be properly defended. Today, the pretty city finds itself strategically placed as the perfect pit stop between Montréal or Ottawa and Toronto.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Fort Henry National Historic Site

    Fort Henry National Historic Site

    Kingston

    This restored British fortification, dating from 1832, overlooks Kingston from its hilltop perch. The postcard-perfect structure is brought to life by…

  • Bellevue House

    Bellevue House

    Kingston

    In the mid-19th century, this National Historic Site was briefly home to Sir John A Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister and a notorious alcoholic…

  • Penitentiary Museum

    Penitentiary Museum

    Kingston

    The ‘correctional service’ is what Canadian bureaucrats call the nation’s jail system, and this museum is a good way to enter that system without stealing…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    Kingston

    The grandiose City Hall is one of the country's finest classical buildings and a relic from the time when Kingston was capital. Friendly volunteers…

  • Pump House Steam Museum

    Pump House Steam Museum

    Kingston

    The one-of-a-kind, completely restored, steam-run pump house was used from 1849 to 1952. Today the warehouse features all things steam-related, including…

  • Marine Museum of the Great Lakes

    Marine Museum of the Great Lakes

    Kingston

    Despite its smaller space since moving from the dry dock to the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, this museum still offers a detailed account of Kingston's…

  • Kingston Public Market

    Kingston Public Market

    Kingston

    Canada's oldest continuous market takes place in the square behind City Hall. Stalls sell food, fresh produce, handicrafts, art and, on Sundays between…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Kingston with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kingston