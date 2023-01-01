Sackets Harbor Battlefield

Check the website for a full list of events that happen throughout the season at this historic battleground, including the War of 1812 Living History Weekend, usually at the end of July, when the battle reenactments are staged by locals in uniforms – you can practically smell the cannon smoke as old shooters are wheeled around to take aim at the retreating Red Coats.

At other times of year, the grounds with their heritage buildings make for an attractive stroll along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.