This arts center includes a museum dedicated to handweaving and a pottery studio. If you don’t consider weaving an art, you’ll know better by the time you leave.
Thousand Islands Arts Center
New York
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.85 MILES
This lavish turn-of-the-century island castle in the middle of the St Lawrence is only around 25km from Gananoque, but technically in the USA, so you'll…
9.4 MILES
Just east of Ivy Lea, some 20km from Gananoque, a series of soaring bridges links Ontario to New York State, USA, over several islands. Halfway across,…
10.84 MILES
This Gothic gem, a replica of a German castle, was (partly) built by tycoon hotelier George C Boldt in the late 19th century. In 1904, however, midway…
0.19 MILES
There are some gorgeous examples of boat-making craft on display at this waterside museum, where you can view the still-working antique boats and try your…
Thousand Islands National Park
18.55 MILES
On the Thousand Islands Pkwy south of Mallorytown, you'll find the Mallorytown Landing Visitors Centre for the Thousand Islands National Park, which…
Fort Henry National Historic Site
18.53 MILES
This restored British fortification, dating from 1832, overlooks Kingston from its hilltop perch. The postcard-perfect structure is brought to life by…
19.58 MILES
Canada's oldest continuous market takes place in the square behind City Hall. Stalls sell food, fresh produce, handicrafts, art and, on Sundays between…
10.26 MILES
One of 18 Unesco-designated biosphere reserves in Canada, Frontenac Arch encompasses an ancient granite land bridge from the Canadian Shield to Upstate…
Nearby New York attractions
0.08 MILES
This small museum has warehoused all kinds of photography and writing about the islands dating from the 1800s. There are also rotating exhibits of local…
0.19 MILES
3. Wellesley Island State Park
5.17 MILES
This 2363-acre park, at the southern tip of the eponymous island, is full of wildlife and has a nature center and a beautiful swimming beach. To reach it…
4. Minna Anthony Common Nature Center
5.23 MILES
A focal point of the Wellesley Island State Park, this nature center includes a museum and miles of hiking trails, including ones to the shoreline, as…
9.4 MILES
10.26 MILES
10.84 MILES
10.85 MILES
