Thousand Islands Arts Center

New York

This arts center includes a museum dedicated to handweaving and a pottery studio. If you don’t consider weaving an art, you’ll know better by the time you leave.

1. Thousand Islands Museum

0.08 MILES

This small museum has warehoused all kinds of photography and writing about the islands dating from the 1800s. There are also rotating exhibits of local…

2. Antique Boat Museum

0.19 MILES

There are some gorgeous examples of boat-making craft on display at this waterside museum, where you can view the still-working antique boats and try your…

3. Wellesley Island State Park

5.17 MILES

This 2363-acre park, at the southern tip of the eponymous island, is full of wildlife and has a nature center and a beautiful swimming beach. To reach it…

4. Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

5.23 MILES

A focal point of the Wellesley Island State Park, this nature center includes a museum and miles of hiking trails, including ones to the shoreline, as…

5. 1000 Islands Tower

9.4 MILES

Just east of Ivy Lea, some 20km from Gananoque, a series of soaring bridges links Ontario to New York State, USA, over several islands. Halfway across,…

6. Frontenac Arch Biosphere

10.26 MILES

One of 18 Unesco-designated biosphere reserves in Canada, Frontenac Arch encompasses an ancient granite land bridge from the Canadian Shield to Upstate…

7. Boldt Castle

10.84 MILES

This Gothic gem, a replica of a German castle, was (partly) built by tycoon hotelier George C Boldt in the late 19th century. In 1904, however, midway…

8. Boldt Castle

10.85 MILES

This lavish turn-of-the-century island castle in the middle of the St Lawrence is only around 25km from Gananoque, but technically in the USA, so you'll…