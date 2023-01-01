On the Thousand Islands Pkwy south of Mallorytown, you'll find the Mallorytown Landing Visitors Centre for the Thousand Islands National Park, which preserves a gentle green archipelago of over 20 freckle-sized islands, scattered between Kingston and Brockville. A 2km walking trail and interpretive center allow visitors to learn more about the lush terrain and resident wildlife. Further hiking trails and canoe routes explore deeper into the park.

A dozen islands support backcountry camping (BYO boat). You can also stay in a luxurious oTENTik roofed safari tent at the visitor center or on two of the islands.