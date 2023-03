Take a look at the area's history here, where you'll find displays on Brockville's bygone car-building and hat-making industries among other community tidbits. The museum encompasses the Isaac Beecher House, built in the mid-19th century by a tanner of the same name, and a good example of the homes built by Loyalists fleeing the USA.

Afternoon and evening 1½-hour walking tours ($6) covering Brockville's criminal past leave from here on Fridays in July and August. Reserve with the museum.