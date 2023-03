The artist Frederic Remington (1861−1909) romanticized the American West in paintings and sculpture, as well as in his illustrations for high-profile magazines of his day such as Collier's and Harper's Weekly. The museum not only contains some of his works, but also loads of personal ephemera such as cigars he smoked and scrapbooks.

Find the museum in Ogdensburg, 37 miles northeast of Alexandria Bay, where Remington's family moved when he was 11.