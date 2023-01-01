The Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary offers 8km of self-guided nature trails and boardwalks that meander through a variety of habitats, from wooded thickets to lush wetlands. Some 200 bird species can be glimpsed, including endangered birds such as the Bobolink and Eastern Meadowlark. You can also hike or hire a bike (three hours $8.50) and ride the St Lawrence Bikeway; cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals are available in winter. Inquire at the visitors center about the dozen camping options.

In summer there's a dynamic program of guided walks and educational activities.