Upper Canada Village

Some 12km east of Morrisburg, the region's preeminent attraction is a re-created town where costume-clad interpreters emulate life in the 1860s. Plan to spend a few hours here, giving you plenty of time to check out the 40-odd historic buildings. Wander through Cook’s Tavern, the Blacksmith’s Shop, Asselstine’s Woollen Factory, the Schoolhouse and many other buildings to learn about the intricacies of life in the 19th century.

There are four restaurants, as well as self-catering accommodations ($195) in Montgomery House, a historical log house.

For those without transportation, the village can be reached aboard buses running between Ottawa and Cornwall, and on some Montréal to Toronto trips. The monument you pass on the way into the site commemorates the Battle of Crysler's Farm (1813), a clash in the War of 1812.