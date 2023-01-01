Experience Akwesasne Welcome Centre

Pop into this small interpretive center on Cornwall Island, between the bridge to the US border post and the bridge back to the Canadian mainland, to learn more about the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation, which sprawls across Ontario, Québec and New York. Explanatory panels, artworks and brochures are complemented by the helpful staff, who are happy to share stories from their community of over 12,000 people. The center is a hub for organizing cultural experiences and outdoor activities in the reservation.

Ask about visiting the nearby Native North American Travelling College, also on the island, which has exhibits on subjects such as basket making. Cars pay $3.75 to cross the bridge to Cornwall Island; in winter, phone ahead to check whether the center is open. The island is between the US and Canadian border posts; if you are returning to Cornwall afterward, you will have to cross the Canadian border, explain that you were visiting the center and show your passport.