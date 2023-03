There are some gorgeous examples of boat-making craft on display at this waterside museum, where you can view the still-working antique boats and try your hand at rowing traditional wooden skiffs.

For an additional $3 you can tour the glam 1903 houseboat La Duchesse, once owned by George Boldt, proprietor of Manhattan's Waldorf Astoria Hotel; reserve a tour time in advance.

On the first weekend in August, the Museum is the location for a long-running antique boat show and auction event.