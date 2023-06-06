Churchill

Canadian Polar Bear walking in the colorful arctic tundra of the Hudson Bay near Churchill, Manitoba in summer.

Overview

The 'Polar Bear Capital of the World,' Churchill lures people to the shores of Hudson Bay for its majestic predators, beluga whales, a huge old stone fort and endless subarctic majesty. But while the highly accessible wildlife is enough for Churchill to be on any itinerary, there's something less tangible that makes people stay longer and keeps them coming back: a hearty seductive spirit that makes the rest of the world seem – thankfully – even further away than it really is.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Eskimo Museum in Churchill, Canada. The town is known as the .Polar Bear capital of the world.

    Itsanitaq Museum

    Churchill

    This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…

  • Cape Merry

    Cape Merry

    Churchill

    A lone cannon behind a crumbling wall is all that's left of the battery built at Cape Merry, 2km northwest of town. It's an incredibly beautiful location…

  • Wapusk National Park

    Wapusk National Park

    Churchill

    Established primarily to protect polar bear maternity denning sites (wapusk is Cree for 'white bear') and critical habitats for waterfowl and shore birds,…

  • Fort Churchill

    Fort Churchill

    Churchill

    Amid the undulating rocks, late-season ice and scraggy, stunted trees looms a Cold War relic. Just north of the airport, Fort Churchill was Canada's Cape…

  • Polar Bear Jail

    Polar Bear Jail

    Churchill

    Located in a former aircraft hangar near the airport, this secure facility serves as holding center for problem polar bears who repeatedly turn up in…

  • York Factory National Historic Site

    York Factory National Historic Site

    Churchill

    Around 250km southeast of Churchill and impossibly remote, this HBC trading post, near Hayes River, was an important gateway to the interior and active…

  • Parks Canada Museum

    Parks Canada Museum

    Churchill

    There's a small museum and nature center in the train station along with the Parks Canada info desk. It has a good model of the fort and excellent nature…

Articles

Latest stories from Churchill

Whale's tail fin emerges from the water off the coast of Husavik. 1125880346 animal, aquatic, arctic, background, bay, beautiful, blue, destination, dive, ecology, environment, global, humpback, husavik, húsavík, ice, iceland, landscape, mammal, mountain, nature, ocean, peak, sea, snow, source, tail, travel, watching, water, whale, wild, wildlife

Wildlife & Nature

Best whale watching experiences in the world

Feb 1, 2025 • 12 min read

