Parks Canada Museum

There's a small museum and nature center in the train station along with the Parks Canada info desk. It has a good model of the fort and excellent nature dioramas and information on the many creatures you've come far to see. Check for any scheduled lectures.
0.31 MILES
This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…
1.69 MILES
A lone cannon behind a crumbling wall is all that's left of the battery built at Cape Merry, 2km northwest of town. It's an incredibly beautiful location…
Fort Prince of Wales National Historic Site
2.47 MILES
It took 40 years to build and its cannons were never used, but the star-shaped, stone Fort Prince of Wales has been standing prominently on rocky Eskimo…
3.68 MILES
Located in a former aircraft hangar near the airport, this secure facility serves as holding center for problem polar bears who repeatedly turn up in…
3.2 MILES
Amid the undulating rocks, late-season ice and scraggy, stunted trees looms a Cold War relic. Just north of the airport, Fort Churchill was Canada's Cape…
3.22 MILES
Out toward the airport lies the wreck of a Curtiss C-46 freight plane that crashed here in 1979 after developing engine trouble, but without a single…
