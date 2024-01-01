Parks Canada Museum

Churchill

There's a small museum and nature center in the train station along with the Parks Canada info desk. It has a good model of the fort and excellent nature dioramas and information on the many creatures you've come far to see. Check for any scheduled lectures.

  • The Eskimo Museum in Churchill, Canada. The town is known as the .Polar Bear capital of the world.

    Itsanitaq Museum

    0.31 MILES

    This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…

  • Cape Merry

    Cape Merry

    1.69 MILES

    A lone cannon behind a crumbling wall is all that's left of the battery built at Cape Merry, 2km northwest of town. It's an incredibly beautiful location…

  • Polar Bear Jail

    Polar Bear Jail

    3.68 MILES

    Located in a former aircraft hangar near the airport, this secure facility serves as holding center for problem polar bears who repeatedly turn up in…

  • Fort Churchill

    Fort Churchill

    3.2 MILES

    Amid the undulating rocks, late-season ice and scraggy, stunted trees looms a Cold War relic. Just north of the airport, Fort Churchill was Canada's Cape…

  • Miss Piggy

    Miss Piggy

    3.22 MILES

    Out toward the airport lies the wreck of a Curtiss C-46 freight plane that crashed here in 1979 after developing engine trouble, but without a single…

