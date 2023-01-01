Itsanitaq Museum

This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old harpoon heads and bone carvings of shamans and bears left over from the pre-Inuit Thule and Dorset cultures of the Igloolik region. The place really sucks you in and you can spend hours here.

The obvious standouts – stuffed polar bear and musk ox, narwhal horns and original sealskin-covered qayaq – are immediate attention grabbers, but closer inspection reveals items such as loon-skin shoes, a pickled polar bear fetus, snow goggles made of caribou antler, and miniature carvings showing intricate scenes of Inuit life (look for Bear Hunt and First Airplane). An extensive range of Northern books and Inuit carvings is for sale.