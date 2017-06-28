Welcome to Alberta
In the center of the province, the wheat blows and the cattle roam; here you'll find historic ranches, sacred native sights and the eerie landscape of the hoodoos. Alberta’s cities are of patchier interest; there are living people older than Calgary and Edmonton's downtowns. But what these metropolises lack in history they make up for with their spirit: Calgary has become unexpectedly cool, with top museums and cocktail bars, while Edmonton’s fringe theater festival is the world’s second largest.
Top experiences in Alberta
Alberta activities
Mountain Lakes and Waterfalls Day Trip from Banff
This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery. Journey along the Bow Valley Parkway as you head for Emerald Lake. At Emerald Lake, enjoy a quick yet delightful lunch before making your way to Victoria Glacier, Moraine Lake, and the Valley of the Ten Peaks. As you cross the Great Divide into Yoho National Park via the scenic Kicking Horse Pass, stop at the Spiral Tunnels. Then it's on to the magnificent Yoho Valley and Takakkaw Falls before returning to Banff in the late afternoon. This tour is seasonal and only operates from June through to October.
Columbia Icefield with Glacier Skywalk from Banff
The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest accumulations of ice south of the Arctic Circle. The Icefields Parkway runs from Banff National Park into Jasper National Park and is one of the most scenic drives in Canada. Visit Lake Louise, the icon of the Canadian Rockies, before your spectacular journey along the Icefields Parkway. At Lake Louise stand on its emerald green shores with a picture perfect view of the Victoria Glacier. With photographic stops at Crowfoot Glacier and Peyto Lake, you head towards the impressive view at the Big Hill. On this guided tour learn about the unique ecosystem and the creation of the glaciers you experience on your way to the Columbia Icefield. After your ride on the all-terrain Ice Explorer, there is time to visit the Glacier Gallery, restaurant or gift shop at the Icefields Centre. Return to Banff in the late afternoon This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Jasper National Park Tour: Maligne Valley and Medicine Lake
After pickup from your Jasper hotel, you’ll travel by comfortable coach with an experienced local guide into Jasper National Park. You’ll stop first at Maligne Canyon where a short walk takes you across two bridges over a 165 foot (50m) deep gorge that has been carved into the limestone. Catch great views of the waterfalls spilling into the canyon below as you explore the area with your guide, who will share information about the geology and wildlife in the area. After checking out Maligne Canyon, you’ll continue to drive to Medicine Lake, taking a gorgeous road that winds through a dramatic mountain and forest landscape. Medicine Lake is famous for ‘vanishing’ every summer, the result of an extensive underground karst system — one of the largest in the world.From Medicine Lake you’ll follow the road to gorgeous Maligne Lake where you’ll have a choice of a boat cruise to Spirit Island or a 2-mile (3.2km) guided hike on an easy and level trail. If you choose the hiking option, you’ll follow your guide on the Mary Schaffer Loop trail, which skirts the shore of Maligne Lake to a beautiful viewpoint with interpretive displays and benches before continuing into the trees and back to your starting point. If you take the boat cruise, you’ll board a comfortable enclosed boat with large windows for a scenic tour on Maligne Lake. Your boat will stop at Spirit Island, a small gem in the lake, where you’ll have time for photos and a short stroll.Throughout the day, your guide will explain the natural and human history of the area and will keep an eye out for the abundant wildlife that lives here. Sightings may include bear, deer, caribou, wolves, moose, bighorn sheep, bald eagles and osprey, among the many animals of Jasper National Park. At the end of your tour, you will be returned to your Jasper hotel.
Banff City Sightseeing Tour
See spectacular scenery as you learn the history of the birthplace of Canada's Banff National Park. Find out what the beautiful Bow Valley has to offer during your stay. This morning excursion takes you up the mountain tops aboard the Banff Gondola. Whether from the 360-degree view deck or the 0.6-mile (1-km) boardwalk, you'll discover views to last a lifetime. Then along Tunnel Mountain Drive for views of Banff, Cascade Mountain, Mt Rundle and Bow Falls. Finally ending the day before heading back at Lake Minnewanka. This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Mountain Lakes and Waterfalls Day Trip from Calgary
From Calgary, travel the open prairie up into the foothills that lead to the Canadian Rockies. In Banff National Park, you'll journey the Bow Valley Parkway. Enjoy a quick lunch at Emerald Lake before making your way to Victoria Glacier and Lake Louise. Time will be provided at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise before moving on to Moraine Lake, in the Valley of the Ten Peaks. Crossing the Great Divide into Yoho National Park via the scenic Kicking Horse Pass, pause at the Spiral Tunnels and enjoy a walk through the paths of Takakkaw Falls. Return to Calgary in the evening after a full day exploring the scenic sights of the Canadian Rockies. Please note: This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to September.
Jasper SkyTram
The Jasper SkyTram is the longest and highest guided aerial tramway in Canada and the only guided aerial rope-way in the Canadian Rockies. Providing visitors with unprecedented views of six mountain ranges, glacial fed lakes, the Athabasca river and the scenic mountain town of Jasper. Your adventure begins at an elevation of 4,279 feet (1,304 meters) above sea level in the safety of an enclosed cabin. A fully trained and knowledgeable tour guide will accompany you during the smooth, seven-minute trip to the Upper Station located at 7,472 feet (2,277 meters) above sea level. During your ascent up Whistlers Mountain, your tour guide will inform you of the area, points of interest, animal life and history. The high alpine is your destination, and the Upper Station offers a safe and unobstructed view that you may enjoy for as long as you have time. Stroll the boardwalks viewing the interpretive plaques and watch for wildlife. Alpine inhabitants include the hoary marmot (famous for its whistling alert call), white-tailed ptarmigan, ground squirrels, pikas and the occasional bighorn sheep. You may travel off the boardwalks and onto the hiking trails at your own risk. High Altitude Shopping is Jasper's only high-alpine gift shop. Pick up an 'Altitude Junkie' T-shirt for yourself or a gift for friends and family. This product is seasonal and only operates from April through to October.