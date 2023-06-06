Jasper National Park

In a modern world of clamorous cities and ubiquitous social media, Jasper seems like the perfect antidote. Who needs a shrink when you’ve got Maligne Lake? What use is Facebook when you’re a two-day hike from the nearest road? And how can you possibly describe the Athabasca Glacier in a 140-character tweet?

  • June 7, 2015: The red-white snowcoatch bus carrying tourists to Athabasca Glacier.

    Athabasca Glacier

    Jasper National Park

    The tongue of the Athabasca Glacier runs from the Columbia Icefield to within walking distance of the road opposite the Icefield Centre. It can be visited…

  • Peyto Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

    Peyto Lake

    Jasper National Park

    You'll have already seen the indescribably vibrant blue color of Peyto Lake in a thousand publicity shots, but there's nothing like gazing at the real…

  • Columbia Icefield

    Columbia Icefield

    Jasper National Park

    About halfway between Lake Louise village and Jasper Town, you'll glimpse the vast Columbia Icefield, covering an area the size of Vancouver and feeding…

  • Weeping Wall

    Weeping Wall

    Jasper National Park

    This imposing rock wall towers above the east side of the Icefields Parkway, a few kilometers south of Sunwapta Pass and the Banff–Jasper border. In…

  • Mt Edith Cavell

    Mt Edith Cavell

    Jasper National Park

    Rising like a snowy sentinel over Jasper Town, Mt Edith Cavell (3363m) is one of the park’s most distinctive and physically arresting peaks. What it lacks…

  • Saskatchewan River Crossing

    Saskatchewan River Crossing

    Jasper National Park

    This junction of Hwy 93 (the Icefields Pkwy) and Hwy 11 (the David Thompson Hwy) marks the site where 19th-century fur trappers crossed the North…

  • Sunwapta Falls

    Sunwapta Falls

    Jasper National Park

    Meaning 'turbulent water' in the native language of the Stoney First Nations, the 18m Sunwapta Falls formed when the glacial meltwaters of the Sunwapta…

  • Columbia Icefield Skywalk

    Columbia Icefield Skywalk

    Jasper National Park

    Winner of numerous architectural awards, this glass-floored, glass-sided, open-air lookout and walkway is suspended high above the Sunwapta River opposite…

Crossing the Canadian Rockies by train: Here's what I saw on my week-long adventure

Mar 31, 2023 • 10 min read

