Saskatchewan River Crossing

This junction of Hwy 93 (the Icefields Pkwy) and Hwy 11 (the David Thompson Hwy) marks the site where 19th-century fur trappers crossed the North Saskatchewan River on their way through the Rockies to British Columbia. Today, just west of the junction you'll find interpretive historical displays, along with a motel, restaurant and gas station – the only facilities between Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefield. For dramatic views of the North Saskatchewan River, head for the bridge 1km further southeast.