This junction of Hwy 93 (the Icefields Pkwy) and Hwy 11 (the David Thompson Hwy) marks the site where 19th-century fur trappers crossed the North Saskatchewan River on their way through the Rockies to British Columbia. Today, just west of the junction you'll find interpretive historical displays, along with a motel, restaurant and gas station – the only facilities between Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefield. For dramatic views of the North Saskatchewan River, head for the bridge 1km further southeast.
Saskatchewan River Crossing
Jasper National Park
