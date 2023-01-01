Weeping Wall

This imposing rock wall towers above the east side of the Icefields Parkway, a few kilometers south of Sunwapta Pass and the Banff–Jasper border. In summer it's a sea of waterfalls, with tears of liquid pouring from the top, creating a veil of moisture. Come winter, the water freezes up solid to form an enormous sheet of ice. The vertical ice field is a popular playground for ice climbers, who travel from around the globe to test their mettle here.

Scaling the wall is a feather in the cap for the alpinists lucky enough to clamber to the top. Be sure to observe the ice from the safety of the roadside lookout – falling chunks the size of refrigerators are not uncommon.