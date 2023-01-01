Columbia Icefield Skywalk

Winner of numerous architectural awards, this glass-floored, glass-sided, open-air lookout and walkway is suspended high above the Sunwapta River opposite Mt Kitchener. While some will find the feeling of standing in midair over the valley pretty thrilling, others find the $37 price tag excessive. An audioguide fills you in on geology, wildlife and architecture. The Skywalk must be visited via tour bus from the Columbia Icefield Centre. (Drivers along the Parkway are not permitted to stop here.)