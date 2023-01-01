Meaning 'turbulent water' in the native language of the Stoney First Nations, the 18m Sunwapta Falls formed when the glacial meltwaters of the Sunwapta River began falling from a hanging valley into the deeper, U-shaped Athabasca Valley. Close to the Icefields Pkwy and the Sunwapta Falls Resort and restaurant, the falls are a popular stop for travelers plying the scenic highway. They're also the start of a 25km biking and hiking trail to remote Fortress Lake in Hamber Provincial Park.