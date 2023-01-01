Jasper Skytram

If the average, boring views from Jasper just aren't blowing your hair back, go for a ride on this sightseeing gondola. The seven-minute journey (departures every nine minutes) zips up through various mountain life zones to the high barren slopes of the Whistlers. From the gondola's upper station a steep 1.25km hike leads to the mountain's true summit, where views stretch for 75km. Arrive early or late to avoid midday lines. There's a small restaurant and gift shop up top.

The Skytram is about 7km south of Jasper Town along Whistlers Mountain Rd, off the Icefields Pkwy. If you've got a copy of Gemtrek's Jasper & Maligne Lake topo map, bring it along to help make sense of the vast mountain, lake and river panorama that unfolds below.