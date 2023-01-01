Rising like a snowy sentinel over Jasper Town, Mt Edith Cavell (3363m) is one of the park’s most distinctive and physically arresting peaks. What it lacks in height it makes up for in stark, ethereal beauty. Accessed via a winding, precipitous road that branches off the Icefields Pkwy 6km south of Jasper, the mountain is famous for its flower meadows and its wing-shaped Angel Glacier.

First climbed in 1915, it was named the following year in honor of a humanitarian British nurse, who was executed by a German firing squad during WWI after helping to smuggle over 200 wounded Allied soldiers into neutral Holland.