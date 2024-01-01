From this pullover viewpoint on the Icefields Pkwy you can see the icy behemoth of Crowfoot Glacier nestled on the rocky flanks of Crowfoot Mountain, above Bow Lake. The glacier was originally named for its three claw-like ‘toes,’ but unfortunately its lowest toe melted by the 1940s.
Crowfoot Glacier Lookout
Jasper National Park
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.91 MILES
Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…
25.32 MILES
The spectacular, deep teal waters of Moraine Lake are one of Banff National Park’s most iconic sights. The lake’s rugged and remote setting…
12.65 MILES
Although the smallest (1310 sq km) of the four national parks in the Rockies, Yoho is a diamond in the (very) rough. This wilderness is the real deal; it…
16.78 MILES
This World Heritage site protects the amazing Cambrian-age fossil beds on Mt Stephen and Mt Field. These 515-million-year-old fossils preserve the remains…
6.36 MILES
You'll have already seen the indescribably vibrant blue color of Peyto Lake in a thousand publicity shots, but there's nothing like gazing at the real…
18.61 MILES
For a bird’s-eye view of the Lake Louise area – and a good chance of spotting grizzly bears on the avalanche slopes – climb aboard the Lake Louise Gondola…
21.85 MILES
Evoking oohs, ahs and countless shutter clicks from every traveler who passes near, this pullover and viewpoint on the Bow Valley Pkwy/Hwy 1A sits at a…
25.84 MILES
This junction of Hwy 93 (the Icefields Pkwy) and Hwy 11 (the David Thompson Hwy) marks the site where 19th-century fur trappers crossed the North…
Nearby Jasper National Park attractions
6.36 MILES
You'll have already seen the indescribably vibrant blue color of Peyto Lake in a thousand publicity shots, but there's nothing like gazing at the real…
11.07 MILES
A thundering torrent of water tumbles from its source in the nearby Daly Glacier over a sheer cliff face for 255m (836ft), making it the second-highest…
12.65 MILES
Although the smallest (1310 sq km) of the four national parks in the Rockies, Yoho is a diamond in the (very) rough. This wilderness is the real deal; it…
4. Upper Spiral Tunnel Viewpoint
15.52 MILES
The main viewing platform for Canada's ingenious spiral railway tunnels is off Trans-Canada Hwy/Hwy 1, 8km east of the hamlet of Field.
5. Kicking Horse Pass & Spiral Tunnels
15.62 MILES
The historic Kicking Horse Pass between Banff and Yoho National Parks is one of the most important passes in the Canadian Rockies. It was discovered in…
6. Lower Spiral Tunnel Viewpoint
15.64 MILES
Canada's marvel of railway engineering, the so-called 'spiral tunnels,' can be viewed from this pull-out on the Yoho Valley Rd.
15.89 MILES
For most visitors, this vividly colored lake is Yoho’s most unmissable sight. Ringed by forest and silhouetted by impressive mountains, including the…
16.78 MILES
This World Heritage site protects the amazing Cambrian-age fossil beds on Mt Stephen and Mt Field. These 515-million-year-old fossils preserve the remains…