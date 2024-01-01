Crowfoot Glacier Lookout

Jasper National Park

From this pullover viewpoint on the Icefields Pkwy you can see the icy behemoth of Crowfoot Glacier nestled on the rocky flanks of Crowfoot Mountain, above Bow Lake. The glacier was originally named for its three claw-like ‘toes,’ but unfortunately its lowest toe melted by the 1940s.

