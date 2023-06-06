Calgary

Calgary Stampede, Stampede Park, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, North America

Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Overview

Calgary will surprise you with its beauty, cool eateries, nightlife beyond honky-tonk, and long, worthwhile to-do list. Calgarians aren’t known for their modesty; it’s their self-love and can-do attitude that got them through disastrous flooding in 2013 and, in 2016, saw them helping residents of wildfire-stricken Fort McMurray with unquestioning generosity. We mustn’t forget – Calgary also hosted the highly successful 1988 Winter Olympics, elected North America’s first Muslim mayor, and throws one of Canada’s biggest festivals, the Calgary Stampede.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • CALGARY, CANADA - July 15: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre on July 15, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta. The National Music Centre is a major new music venue and museum in Calgary.; Shutterstock ID 454978084

    National Music Centre

    Calgary

    Looking like a whimsical copper castle, this fabulous new museum is entirely entertaining, taking you on a ride through Canada's musical history with…

  • Male Peacock displaying at Calgary Zoo, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

    Calgary Zoo

    Calgary

    More than 1000 animals from around the world, many in enclosures simulating their natural habitats, make Calgary's zoo one of the top rated in North…

  • CANADA - 2003/01/01: Canada, Alberta, Calgary, Heritage Park, Main Street. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Heritage Park Historical Village

    Calgary

    Want to see what Calgary used to look like? Head down to this historical park (the largest in Canada!) where all the buildings are from 1915 or earlier…

  • Fort Henry National Historic Site Cannon

    Prince's Island Park

    Calgary

    For a little slice of Central Park in the heart of Cowtown, take the bridge over to this island, with grassy fields made for tossing Frisbees, plus bike…

  • Calgary Tower on 9th Avenue, Calgary, Alberta

    Calgary Tower

    Calgary

    This 1968 landmark tower is an iconic feature of the Calgary skyline, though it has now been usurped by numerous taller buildings and is in danger of…

  • Bow

    Bow

    Calgary

    This cresent-shaped glass skyscraper soars 58-storeys and 236m-high in the sky and is home to one of the many oil companies in town. Until 2016 it was the…

  • Inglewood Bird Sanctuary

    Inglewood Bird Sanctuary

    Calgary

    Get the flock over here. With more than 260 bird species calling the sanctuary home, you're assured of meeting some feathered friends. It's a peaceful…

  • Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre

    Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre

    Calgary

    Inside this impressive landmark building, built by skilled Chinese artisans in 1993, you'll find a magnificent 21m-high dome ornately painted with 561…

Articles

Latest stories from Calgary

Nashville North, Calgary Stampede, 2024

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Calgary, Alberta

Sep 17, 2024 • 7 min read

