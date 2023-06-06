Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery
Calgary will surprise you with its beauty, cool eateries, nightlife beyond honky-tonk, and long, worthwhile to-do list. Calgarians aren’t known for their modesty; it’s their self-love and can-do attitude that got them through disastrous flooding in 2013 and, in 2016, saw them helping residents of wildfire-stricken Fort McMurray with unquestioning generosity. We mustn’t forget – Calgary also hosted the highly successful 1988 Winter Olympics, elected North America’s first Muslim mayor, and throws one of Canada’s biggest festivals, the Calgary Stampede.
Calgary
Looking like a whimsical copper castle, this fabulous new museum is entirely entertaining, taking you on a ride through Canada's musical history with…
Calgary
More than 1000 animals from around the world, many in enclosures simulating their natural habitats, make Calgary's zoo one of the top rated in North…
Heritage Park Historical Village
Calgary
Want to see what Calgary used to look like? Head down to this historical park (the largest in Canada!) where all the buildings are from 1915 or earlier…
Calgary
For a little slice of Central Park in the heart of Cowtown, take the bridge over to this island, with grassy fields made for tossing Frisbees, plus bike…
Calgary
This 1968 landmark tower is an iconic feature of the Calgary skyline, though it has now been usurped by numerous taller buildings and is in danger of…
Calgary
This cresent-shaped glass skyscraper soars 58-storeys and 236m-high in the sky and is home to one of the many oil companies in town. Until 2016 it was the…
Calgary
Get the flock over here. With more than 260 bird species calling the sanctuary home, you're assured of meeting some feathered friends. It's a peaceful…
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
Calgary
Inside this impressive landmark building, built by skilled Chinese artisans in 1993, you'll find a magnificent 21m-high dome ornately painted with 561…
Sep 26, 2019 • 7 min read
Get to the heart of Calgary with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
British Columbia & the Canadian Rockies $24.99
Atlantic Canada $24.99
Pocket Toronto $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide