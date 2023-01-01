This cresent-shaped glass skyscraper soars 58-storeys and 236m-high in the sky and is home to one of the many oil companies in town. Until 2016 it was the tallest in the city until Brookfield Place popped up down the road at a towering 247m.

The shiny, curvaceous headquarters of the Encana Corporation is certainly more aesthetically pleasing than some of the city's brutalist architecture. It's finished off nicely at its (main) southwest entrance by a huge mesh sculpture of a human head, called Wonderland, by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.