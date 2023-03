In 1875 Calgary was born at Fort Calgary. The site today is occupied by a replica of a military barracks that stood here in the 1880s (the original fort is long gone). Inside the barracks is an interpretive center covering Calgary's history from 1875 to the 1920s, with lots of info about the North West Mounted Police (NWMP). See what you look like in a Mounties uniform, and take a turn sitting in a cell or in the 1928 Ford Roadster.