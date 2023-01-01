Heritage Park Historical Village

Want to see what Calgary used to look like? Head down to this historical park (the largest in Canada!) where all the buildings are from 1915 or earlier. There are 10 hectares of recreated town to explore, with a fort, grain mill, church and school. Go for a hay ride, visit the antique midway or hop on a train. Costumed interpreters are on hand to answer any questions.

You can ride on the steam train, catch a trolley and even go for a spin on the SS Moyie, the resident stern-wheeler, as it churns around the Glenmore Reservoir. Heritage Park has always been a big hit with the kiddies and is a great place to soak up Western culture. To get there, take the C-Train to Heritage station, then bus 502. The park is 10km south of Calgary's downtown. It is a registered charity, so your money is going to a good cause.