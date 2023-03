Get the flock over here. With more than 260 bird species calling the sanctuary home, you're assured of meeting some feathered friends. It's a peaceful place, with walking paths and benches to observe the residents. Twenty-one species of mammal live here too, along with 347 plant species. The center has renovations in the works.

There is a small interpretive center to give you some more information about the birds, complete with displays that are popular with the young ones.