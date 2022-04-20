Lake Louise

Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to shameless cliches. Standing next to the serene, implausibly turquoise lake, Banff's wild grandeur feels (and is) tantalizingly close, with a surrounding amphitheater of finely chiseled mountains that hoist Victoria Glacier audaciously toward the heavens.

    Lake Louise

    Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…

    Moraine Lake

    The spectacular, deep teal waters of Moraine Lake are one of Banff National Park’s most iconic sights. The lake’s rugged and remote setting…

    Lake Louise Summer Gondola

    For a bird’s-eye view of the Lake Louise area – and a good chance of spotting grizzly bears on the avalanche slopes – climb aboard the Lake Louise Gondola…

    Morant's Curve Viewpoint

    Evoking oohs, ahs and countless shutter clicks from every traveler who passes near, this pullover and viewpoint on the Bow Valley Pkwy/Hwy 1A sits at a…

    Upper Spiral Tunnel Viewpoint

    The main viewing platform for Canada's ingenious spiral railway tunnels is off Trans-Canada Hwy/Hwy 1, 8km east of the hamlet of Field.

    Lower Spiral Tunnel Viewpoint

    Canada's marvel of railway engineering, the so-called 'spiral tunnels,' can be viewed from this pull-out on the Yoho Valley Rd.

