Upper Spiral Tunnel Viewpoint

Lake Louise

The main viewing platform for Canada's ingenious spiral railway tunnels is off Trans-Canada Hwy/Hwy 1, 8km east of the hamlet of Field.

must-see attractions

  • A woman hiking above a vibrant turquoise lake in Banff National Park.

    Banff National Park

    22.07 MILES

    Of all Canada’s top sights, Banff National Park justifiably ranks as many people’s number one. As much a piece of history as a natural wonder, Canada’s…

  • Lake Louise; Canada

    Lake Louise

    8.6 MILES

    Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…

  • Moraine Lake.

    Moraine Lake

    12.83 MILES

    The spectacular, deep teal waters of Moraine Lake are one of Banff National Park’s most iconic sights. The lake’s rugged and remote setting…

  • Yoho National Park

    Yoho National Park

    5.39 MILES

    Although the smallest (1310 sq km) of the four national parks in the Rockies, Yoho is a diamond in the (very) rough. This wilderness is the real deal; it…

  • Burgess Shale Fossil Beds

    Burgess Shale Fossil Beds

    3.68 MILES

    This World Heritage site protects the amazing Cambrian-age fossil beds on Mt Stephen and Mt Field. These 515-million-year-old fossils preserve the remains…

  • Peyto Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

    Peyto Lake

    20.63 MILES

    You'll have already seen the indescribably vibrant blue color of Peyto Lake in a thousand publicity shots, but there's nothing like gazing at the real…

  • Kootenay National Park

    Kootenay National Park

    29.88 MILES

    Shaped like a lightning bolt, 1406-sq-km Kootenay National Park is centered on a long, wide, tree-covered valley shadowed by cold, gray peaks. It has a…

  • Lake Louise Summer Gondola

    Lake Louise Summer Gondola

    11.3 MILES

    For a bird’s-eye view of the Lake Louise area – and a good chance of spotting grizzly bears on the avalanche slopes – climb aboard the Lake Louise Gondola…

Nearby Lake Louise attractions

1. Lower Spiral Tunnel Viewpoint

0.78 MILES

Canada's marvel of railway engineering, the so-called 'spiral tunnels,' can be viewed from this pull-out on the Yoho Valley Rd.

2. Kicking Horse Pass & Spiral Tunnels

0.9 MILES

The historic Kicking Horse Pass between Banff and Yoho National Parks is one of the most important passes in the Canadian Rockies. It was discovered in…

3. Burgess Shale Fossil Beds

3.68 MILES

This World Heritage site protects the amazing Cambrian-age fossil beds on Mt Stephen and Mt Field. These 515-million-year-old fossils preserve the remains…

4. Emerald Lake

5.15 MILES

For most visitors, this vividly colored lake is Yoho’s most unmissable sight. Ringed by forest and silhouetted by impressive mountains, including the…

5. Takakkaw Falls

5.17 MILES

A thundering torrent of water tumbles from its source in the nearby Daly Glacier over a sheer cliff face for 255m (836ft), making it the second-highest…

6. Yoho National Park

5.39 MILES

Although the smallest (1310 sq km) of the four national parks in the Rockies, Yoho is a diamond in the (very) rough. This wilderness is the real deal; it…

7. Lake Louise

8.6 MILES

Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…

8. Lake Louise Summer Gondola

11.3 MILES

For a bird’s-eye view of the Lake Louise area – and a good chance of spotting grizzly bears on the avalanche slopes – climb aboard the Lake Louise Gondola…